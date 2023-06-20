Peshawar: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa budget is set to be presented today, outlining the proposed allocation of funds for various sectors and districts. The budget document reveals that a total of 462 billion, 16 crore rupees has been proposed for expenditure over a four-month period in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

For the settled districts, an allocation of 402 billion, 61 crore, and 70 lakh rupees has been proposed. Additionally, 59 billion, 54 crore, and 30 lakh rupees have been earmarked for the tribal districts.

In terms of development projects, 112 billion, 11 crore, and 9 million rupees have been allocated for ongoing initiatives. Furthermore, 43 billion, 33 crore, and 30 lakh rupees have been set aside for the annual development program in the settled districts.

The budget proposal suggests allocating 8 billion, 667 million rupees for the local governments of the settled districts, along with an additional 8 billion, 667 million rupees for the annual development program in the tribal districts.

Moreover, 309 billion, 49 crore, and 80 lakh rupees have been proposed for covering the ongoing expenses of the administrative districts, while 192 billion, 97 crore, and 80 lakh rupees have been allocated for salaries.

Furthermore, the budget proposes an allocation of 42 billion, 36 crore, and 10 lakh rupees for pensions. There is also a consideration to increase the monthly wage of laborers from 26 thousand to 32 thousand rupees.

According to the budget document, there is a proposed 35 percent increase in salaries for employees in Grades 1 to 16 and a 30 percent increase for employees in Grades 17 and above. The pension of retired employees is also proposed to be increased by 17 and a half percent.

