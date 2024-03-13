In a significant move, the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, has declared the inclusion of police martyrs’ heirs in the Ramadan package.

The decision was made during a law and order meeting presided over by Chief Minister Gandapur, attended by the Chief Secretary, IG Police, and relevant officials.

During the meeting, it was decided to allocate 3 billion rupees for the procurement of armored vehicles and weapons for the police force. Additionally, Chief Minister Gandapur announced the incorporation of police martyrs’ heirs into the Ramadan package.

As per the Ramadan package, Chief Minister Gandapur outlined that each heir of police martyrs would receive a financial grant of 10,000 rupees. Moreover, he directed the establishment of a one-time quota for recruiting the children of martyrs into the police force.

This move aims to streamline the recruitment process, enabling all eligible children of martyrs to be inducted simultaneously through the designated quot