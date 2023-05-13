Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has announced the arrest of 124 terrorists in various operations over the last four months, with a significant decrease in terrorist incidents in March and April of this year. The department also recovered large quantities of explosives and weapons during these operations.

Among the 124 arrested terrorists, 15 were on the provincial government’s most-wanted list. According to a recent report by the CTD, February saw the highest number of terrorist incidents this year, while there was a noticeable decline in March and a further 11.9% drop in April.

During this time, the CTD carried out 711 operations based on intelligence information, resulting in the arrest of 158 dangerous terrorists and the killing of 39 others. The department also recovered 47 kg of explosives, 105 firearms, 150 hand grenades, 01 explosive jacket, and 2822 cartridges of different bores.

Despite the success of the department in dealing with terrorism, the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the police continue to make sacrifices in their ongoing fight against terrorism. This year, eight terrorist incidents have occurred, resulting in 11 terrorists receiving various punishments from the courts.

