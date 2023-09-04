The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Department is set to respond firmly to officials whose performance in matriculation exams fell short of expectations.

In Peshawar, several school heads have been contacted for details. District Education Officer (Female) Peshawar issued letters to 15 schools across the district. These letters request lists of schools with less than 50% pass rates within two days. Additionally, they seek lists of the heads and teachers of these 15 schools.

Among these schools, the Girls Government Higher Secondary School Khoida Khel stands out with a zero percent pass rate. Similarly, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Hazar Khawani recorded a mere 5 percent pass rate. Government Girls Higher Secondary School Achin Payan saw an 8 percent pass rate, while Government Girls Higher Secondary School Wazir Bagh recorded a 26 percent pass rate.

Other underperforming institutions include Government Girls Higher Secondary School Khyber Colony, Government Girls Higher Secondary School Kokhar, Government Girls Higher Secondary School University Town, and more. The Education Department will initiate action once it receives details regarding the ninth and tenth-grade results and full information about the officials and teachers involved.

Also Read: Caretaker Government Plans Relief for Electricity Bills

Recall that matriculation results for all education boards in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were published last month. In these results, many government schools reported pass rates below 50% under the Peshawar and Swat Education Boards. For example, numerous students from Peshawar, Swat, Buner, and Shangla districts were declared failed in the ninth grade.

Forty-nine schools registered a zero percent pass rate, while 42 schools had only one student pass. In Buner district, 18 out of 126 government schools received zero results. In Buner, only one student passed among the 15 schools.

The Swat district exhibited similar disappointments, with 22 schools posting zero percent results and 25 schools having just one student pass. Shangla district saw two schools with zero percent results and one school with a single passing student. Furthermore, several schools in the provincial capital, Peshawar, recorded pass rates of less than ten percent.

Following these results from all education boards in the province, the KP Education Department requested details from government schools showing poor performance, mandating their submission within a week.

Hits: 4