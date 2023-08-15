The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has introduced a comprehensive policy regulating the utilization of WhatsApp and other social media platforms by government employees.

As per the directive from the Department of Establishment, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, applicable to all government agencies and competent authorities, government employees are now required to obtain prior permission from the relevant Administrative Secretary or competent authorities before sharing any information pertaining to government affairs on WhatsApp groups or any other social media channels.

Recognizing the need for enhanced oversight, the government has observed instances of government employees participating in various WhatsApp groups discussing political matters, communalism, and anti-state activities. Consequently, government employees are prohibited from disseminating any content related to religion, government affairs, or national ideological issues on social media. Engagement in discussions concerning such subjects is strictly forbidden.

The directive explicitly mandates that government employees must not join any media platform or participate in any public demonstrations or gatherings without obtaining proper authorization from the concerned authorities.

Additionally, government employees are required to seek permission before participating in radio, TV, or other media programs. Participation in any media engagement will be in compliance with the established government policy, contingent upon receiving permission.

The policy emphasizes that government servants, whether on social media or other media platforms, are obligated to align their communication with government policies and guidelines. Non-compliance with this policy will result in appropriate action as per government regulations.

