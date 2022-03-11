Large number of elders from across merged districts participated in a consultation drive organized by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to inform them about the planning process of the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP) Phase II.

A statement issued here said that these community-level sessions were an effort of the provincial government to engage the people of region in high-level policymaking – something from which they had historically remained absent in the past.

The drive was conducted with technical assistance from Merged Areas Governance Project (MAGP) of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

“We have wanted to approach all our solutions for the merged areas with an innovation mindset and purposefully avoided using established but low impact methods,” said KP Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah. “With our partner MAGP, these district consultations have helped to bring the voices of the people to the highest tiers of policy makers to create context specific solutions. To the people of the merged areas, my message is: we have heard you, and we will continue to serve you.”

From tribal elders to students, and businessmen and labourers, the provincial government in a joint effort with MAGP ensured that people of all ages, with educationally and economically diverse backgrounds participated in the exercise. A total of 25 consultative sessions took place where people provided feedback on the schemes under AIP-I and suggested the KP government prioritize issues such as the need for internet connectivity, more schools and colleges for girls, separate transportation for working women, gaps in the health sector, among others.

Speaking how this drive will impact the upcoming AIP, the MAGP Senior Coordination and Implementation Specialist Tari Zaman said, “We have, through these district consultations, brought insight to technical experts creating the new AIP directly from the people who know their problems the most, the residents of the merged areas.”

“Nobody can describe the need of a common man better than that person (residents of MA),” said Babar Jan, MAGP’s field implementation specialist who helped in facilitating the session in North Waziristan district.

“Democratic dialogues are vital for narrowing the gap between the government and its citizens, and establishing direct communication. The take-aways from this exercise will ensure that the upcoming initiatives are well-rounded and nuanced, suiting the current needs of the people of merged areas.”

The district consultation drives began on February 24 and concluded on March 8. Around 2,500 people in total attended the drives. AIP-I, which was also designed in a similar manner with the inclusion of people’s input, will be concluding in June 2022. AIP-II will be launched subsequently.