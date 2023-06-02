The Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has taken a significant step towards transforming the education landscape by initiating a partnership between government schools and the private sector.

The project, aimed at improving the quality of education in government schools, has completed its groundwork and will be piloted in selected schools under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa currently houses a total of 27,000 primary schools catering to primary and secondary education. When the registered private schools are included, the number of schools rises to 32,000, collectively enrolling over 5 million children. The government allocates a substantial monthly expenditure of up to 7,000 rupees per child for these schools.

Despite the significant allocation of funds and the appointment of an adequate number of teachers in each primary school, the education department has struggled to witness substantial improvements in the quality of education. The main contributing factor behind this setback is the lack of ownership displayed by the staff, including teachers, towards their respective schools. As a result, a sense of detachment has hindered the desired progress.

The implementation of the PPP project aims to address this issue by fostering a sense of ownership among the employees and teachers. It is anticipated that this shift in mindset will automatically enhance the quality of education.

Education Secretary Mutasim Billah emphasized that the objective behind operating educational institutions through the PPP model is to revitalize the education system in government schools.

Expressing his disappointment with the underwhelming performance of public school teachers, he noted that many lack a comprehensive plan for summer holidays. Teachers, headmasters, and principals are often uncertain about engaging their students during vacations.

Recognizing the potential of public-private partnership as an effective means of imparting education at the primary level, the Education Secretary emphasized the importance of conducting a trial run of the PPP model in selected schools. It is believed that this experimental approach will yield valuable insights and pave the way for future improvements.

