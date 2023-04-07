Khalida Niaz

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department has denied the news that 6 children died of measles in the province and said that these children died of complications from other diseases.

In March 2023, the news of the outbreak of measles in the province and the death of 6 children in different districts went viral.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Department spokesperson Asad Zia told TNN that during the investigation, it has been found that the children died due to other diseases. It is not even a matter of two or three months, but these cases are of more months, but these children did not die due to measles, he added.

Asad Zia said that special measures have been taken for vaccination in areas where suspected or confirmed cases of measles have been reported, adding that such areas consist of 415 union councils across the province. During World Immunization Week this month, teams will go there and vaccinate children against measles, he informed.

656 cases of measles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In March 2023, 656 cases of measles were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last three months and 6 children died. Reports said that 5 children died of measles in Dera Ismail Khan and one in Tank.

Reports said that Charsadda had the highest number of confirmed cases of measles virus in 105 children and Dera Ismail Khan reported 102 cases. In Peshawar, 64 children have been infected with the measles virus and 46 in Kohat, 28 in North Waziristan, and 37 in Bajaur.

Asad Zia said that the main reason for measles cases in the province is the refusal of parents to vaccinate their children in southern and central Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. However, their teams are in contact with such parents, he asserted adding that their effort is to vaccinate every child against measles.

According to media reports, nearly 800 children died in Pakistan in the year 2021 due to measles, after which a 12-day special campaign was launched during which more than 90 million children were vaccinated against measles and rubella.

Measles disease and its symptoms

In this regard, Dr. Ziauddin, an associate professor at Lady Reading Hospital, said measles is caused by a special type of virus. This disease usually affects young children more easily and the patient has trouble breathing, he added.

According to the health expert, symptoms of the disease appear between 10 and 14 days after exposure to the virus when the patient has a rapid and intense fever. There is a dry cough along with the patient’s nose starting running and the throat getting sore, the patient also starts feeling irritation in the eyes, he added.

In addition, the patient develops rashes or a specific type of rash on the skin, initially on the abdomen, but then spreads to the hands, chest, and other parts of the body. The patient’s body is filled with special types of granules, he furthered.

Is measles a contagious disease?

Dr. Ziauddin said measles rash usually lasts for seven days, adding that measles is a contagious disease that can spread from one patient to another. This disease can be spread by coughing, cold, and the wrong food and drink of the patient, while this disease can also be spread by shaking hands and hugging, he added.

He said that the disease of measles is cured in two to three weeks, and there is no special medicine for it except regular use of Panadol. Also, the patient should consume fresh water, fresh juice, and fresh fruits, he suggested.

Measles can be Fatal

Dr. Ziauddin said that children under five years of age, pregnant women, people over 20 years of age, and people whose immunity is low due to any reason can develop this disease. Measles can cause some patients to develop a chest infection and a brain disease that can lead to convulsions and loss of hearing and vision, he said.

According to Dr. Ziauddin, the MMR vaccine (Measles, Mumps, and Rubella), can minimize the chances of measles. Two doses are administered; The first dose is administered to children aged 12 to 15 months, while the second dose is administered to children aged 4 to 5 years, he added.

