Aftab Mohmand

The newly appointed Director General of the Information Department in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has issued a notice to the protesting employees, urging them to immediately end their strike and resume their duties.

According to the notice, the strike has severely affected government work, and the employees should perform their duties without delay or face legal action.

The employees of various departments of the Information Department have been protesting since April 28 against the appointment of the new DG, and the strike has led to the closure of 11 radio stations, public relations, print media, electronic media, advertising, and other services.

Despite the notice, the protesting employees are determined to continue their protest until the caretaker provincial government withdraws the appointment of the new DG and appoints someone from within the directorate.

The employees argue that the new DG’s appointment is illegal and unacceptable, and they have been deprived of executive allowance, which they demand to be given like all other provincial government department employees.

Journalists from various districts, including Khyber Union of Journalists, Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, merged districts, Mardan, and Swat, have also rejected the appointment of the Tehsildar of Revenue Department as DG Information.

