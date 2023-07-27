On Tuesday night, a remarkable achievement was witnessed in Chitral, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), as three Japanese mountaineers successfully summited the majestic Tirich Mir peak, also known as Terich Mir and Turch Mir, in the Hindu Kush mountain range.

Local guide and mountaineer Sahib Irfan shared the exhilarating news, stating that the Japanese mountaineering team, comprising two men and one woman, was joined by a skilled local mountaineer, Sahib Alam from Chitral.

This momentous ascent to the Tirich Mir peak marks a significant milestone, as it has been accomplished after approximately 73 years. The successful summit by the Japanese mountaineers is expected to boost adventure tourism in the region.

Also Read: Peshawar High Court Grants Bail to Former Minister Ali Muhammad Khan

After reaching the peak, the climbers joyfully returned to the base camp, where they were warmly welcomed by their fellow climbers and well-wishers.

Sahib Irfan expressed that the Japanese climbers were filled with excitement upon reaching the pinnacle. He further emphasized that Chitral is a prime destination for adventure tourism, and with this recent feat, more foreign mountaineers are likely to be drawn to the region for their Tirich Mir summit expeditions.

Tirich Mir, also known as the ‘Sardar’ of the Hindu Kush, stands at an impressive height of 7,708 meters, making it the 33rd highest peak in the world. The mountain is often referred to as “Priyaan Zom,” which translates to the mountain of fairies.

The name “Tirich Mir” is thought to have its roots in two possible origins. One belief is that it comes from the valley called Tirich, a side valley of Mulkhow in Chitral, which leads up to the majestic peak.

Another etymology suggests a connection to the Wakhi language, where “trich” means shadow or darkness, and “mir” means king. Accordingly, “Tirich Mir” would signify the “king of darkness,” possibly attributed to the long shadows it casts on the Wakhan side of its face.

Historically, Tirich Mir was first summited by a Norwegian expedition on 21 July 1950, consisting of climbers Arne Næss, P. Kvernberg, H. Berg, and Tony Streather. Notably, climbing this remarkable peak requires obtaining a regular NOC (No Objection Certificate) to ensure safe and responsible mountaineering endeavors.

Hits: 1