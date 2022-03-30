Rafiullah Khan

In the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections, scheduled for March 31, the only seat of mayor seat is Babuzai tehsil of Swat district. This seat has center of attention as Swat is the hometown of KP chief minister Mahmood Khan and federal minister for communication Murad Saeed.

Election Commission of Pakistan has setup 993 polling stations throughout the Swat district including 521 combined, 243 male and 229 for female. A total of over 1.4 million registered voters will exercise their franchise across the district, including 784,221 men and 623,727 women.

The electorate will elect the mayor of Babuzai and chairman of six tehsils of Swat and councilors for 214 village and neighborhood councils from across the district.

On the other hand, the polls for Babuzai tehsil which includes divisional headquarters Mingora and its outskirts, has seven candidates in the political fray for the seat of mayor.

This tehsil is the largest one in entire Swat with over 300,000 voters.

A total of 260 polling stations have been setup across the district.

Former MPA Muhammad Amin is contesting elections for Bubuzai mayor seat on Jamaat Islamic ticket while Habib Ali Shah on Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz, Nisar Khan from Awami National Party, Maulana Hujatullah from Jamiat Ulema Islam Fazl, Shahid Ali of Pakistan Tehrik Insaf and two independent candidates are also in the run.

The battle for tehsil chairman seats

Eight candidates are in the run for the chairmanship of Matta tehsil, which is the home tehsil of chief minister Mahmood Khan.

Chief Minister’s brother Abdullah Khan is contesting for the tehsil chairman seat from the ruling PTI ticket. On the other hand, Abdul Jabbar Khan is contesting polls on ANP ticket, Muhammad Sher Khan from PPP, Rahimullah from JUIF, Syed Izharullah from JI and Muhammad Khan a disgruntled PTI worker and two independents are in the run.

In Kabal, the hometown of federal minister for communication Murad Saeed, eight candidates are in the run for the tehsil chairman seat including former ANP MPA Rehmat Ali Khan, PMLN Usuman Ghani, PTI’s Saeed Ahmed Khan, JI’s Haji Rehmat Ali, and JUIF Ashfaq Ahmad Khan.

On the other hand, Barikot tehsil is the home town of the KP minister for housing Dr Amjad Ali Khan and 11 candidates are in the run for seat of tehsil chairman. PMLN and PPP have fielded Mukhtar Raza Khan of later as joint candidate in this tehsil while Kashif Ali is contesting polls on PTI ticket. In addition to this, Shahi Nawab is contesting polls on JUIF seat, Fazal Akbar from ANP and Fida Muhamamd from JI and four independents including disgruntled workers from PTI and PMLN.

On the hand, Charbagh is the smallest of Swat’s tehsils in terms of population and 10 candidates are in the run for seat of chairman’s seat.

Muhammad Abrar Khan of PMLN, Haider Ali Khan of PTI, Ehsanullah Khan of JUIF, JI’s Shah Salahuddin, ANP Imran Ali and six independents including disgruntled workers from ruling party as well as PMLN.

In Khawazakhel tehsil, 12 candidates are in the run for the seat of the tehsil chairman seat.

Mehboob-ur-Rehman is contesting elections on PMLN ticket while Aftab Ali on PTI. Besides, Syed Qamar is contesting on JUIF seat, Farooq Ali Khan PPP, Muhammad Ihsanullah JI, Muhammad Ismail Khan Pakhtunkhwa Milli Awami Party and some independents.

For the tehsil chairman of Behrian tehsil, which is the largest tehsil of the district in terms of area, nine candidates are in the run for polls.

Muhammad Zameen is contesting polls on PMLN ticket, while Syed Hakim Shah PPP, Mian Shahid Ali PTI, Bakhtzada JUI, Malik Amir Syed of ANP, Malik Aqlzada of Jamaat-e-Islami and three independent candidates are in the run for the chairman seat.