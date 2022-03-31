Polling is currently underway for the second phase of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government polls in 18 districts of the province on Thursday.

The polls are taking place under strict security arrangements to which have been made to ensure law and order.

The polling process started at around 8am in the morning and will continue uninterrupted till 5pm.

On Wednesday, Election Commission of Pakistan had dispatched election material including ballot papers, ballot boxes and other necessary items to polling staff at their respective polling stations in all districts under strict security.

On the other hand, most of the districts where polls are taking place, located in mountainous and remote areas of the province.

ECP figures showed that the LG polls were being held 65 tehsils of 18 districts of the provine.

Besides, the ECP has also setup a total of 6176 polling stations and 16509 polling booths for the polls.

The districts where polls are underway include Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, Abbottabad, Mansehra, Batgram, Turgar, Kohistan Upper Kohistan Lower, Kolai Palas, Swat, Shangla, Malakand, Dir Upper, Dir Lower, Chitral Upper and Chitral Lower.

In addition to this, polls are taking place on 1830 village and neighborhood councils in these districts. Meanwhile, over 8 million voters are exercising their right of vote in the polls including 4.4 males and 3.5 million females.

Two major contests for mayors are taking place in Abbottabad and Kohat. In addition to this, a total of 29,338 candidates are in the political fray for the LG polls.

Besides 651 candidates were running for the posts of tehsil mayor and chairmen, while 13,331 candidates contesting for the general seats in village and neighborhood councils.

Besides, there were 3,201 candidates contesting for women’s seats, 6,602 for the labor and farmer seats, 5,446 for the youth seats and 107 for the minority seats.