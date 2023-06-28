Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has successfully established the first AI Security Control Room following a devastating terror attack at Police Lines Peshawar. This groundbreaking initiative includes the integration of female terrorists’ data into the artificial intelligence security control system for the first time.

Furthermore, the system will now be able to detect birds entering the restricted red zone areas. The Central Police Office has initiated the daily process of data and face detection for approximately 57,000 individuals using the AI security platform.

The implementation of the AI technology system within the red zone extends beyond pedestrian identification, encompassing the identification of birds within the Central Jail, Police Line, Governor House, Corps Commander House, and CCPO Office premises.

The artificial intelligence security control system contains comprehensive records of suspects, terrorists, and female terrorists. Any suspicious entry into the red zone premises will trigger an alarm, prompting the operator to immediately report to the nearest police check post.

The AI security system has also incorporated data from every individual, vehicle, and motorcycle entering the red zone, including the Central Jail, Police Line, Governor House, Corps Commander House, and Civil Secretariat.

IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Akhtar Hayat Khan, emphasizes that this modern technology of artificial intelligence security control system significantly enhances the security measures within the red zone. This project stands as Pakistan’s first security venture with the support of the security forces.

IG Akhtar Hayat Khan further explains that the initial phase of implementing the AI technology has been completed within the red zone. The subsequent phase will extend this technology to Balahisar Fort and other areas of Kent.

This extension is crucial as it will expedite the investigation process by reducing the time required to gather CCTV footage following a terrorist incident. By generating prompt data on individuals entering the red zone and sensitive buildings, the police will be able to take timely action against suspects by activating the alarm system.

In conjunction with the artificial intelligence security control system in Peshawar, the installation of 350 CCTV cameras around sensitive buildings has been completed. Furthermore, it is important to note that wearing helmets and masks will be prohibited at all check posts within these areas.

