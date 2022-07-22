Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Government of Japan, and UNDP launched the first ever Policing Plans for the Merged Areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at an event in Islamabad today.

The Policing Plans are for seven districts of Merged Areas: Bajaur, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, North Waziristan, South Waziristan, and Kurram. The Plans provide a roadmap for the smooth transition of the post–merger local policing system to the formal policing and justice system in the Merged Areas.

The plans also present a context-specific framework to deliver people-centred policing services through collaborative partnerships with local communities and other agencies of the criminal justice system. Furthermore, the plans also propose recommendations to federal, provincial, and district-level decision makers in addressing resource and capacity gaps.

The launch event highlighted the importance of joint efforts between KP Police and development partner to foster a people–centred policing system in the Merged Areas. These efforts are crucial to restoring public security services, rule of law, sustainable peace, and development in the region.

Speaking at the event Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mr. Moazzam Jah Ansari said, “I extend my sincere gratitude to my team in KP Police and UNDP for their exceptional work in developing the very first Policing Plans for the Merged Areas. The Plans present a necessary road map to guide the post-merger transition in policing and better service delivery to the people. On behalf of the KP Police, I extend my sincere thanks to UNDP for its technical advice and assistance, and the Government of Japan for its generous funding. The next critical phase is the successful implementation of the Policing Plans across Merged Areas, and I look forward to UNDP and the Government of Japan’s continued assistance in this regard.”

His Excellency Mr. WADA Mitsuhiro, Japanese Ambassador to Pakistan thanked UNDP and KP Police for their pioneering efforts to strengthen policing in the Merged Areas. “Improving the local police service in Merged Areas is a key priority in ensuring a smooth transition to equitable public security and justice delivery in the post-merger districts. Therefore, the development of the Police Plans is a crucial milestone in achieving this essential objective. I congratulate the KP Police and UNDP for their pioneering work and the Government of Japan is honoured to support this important initiative.”

“UNDP will continue to provide technical support to KP Police in the implementation of the Policing Plans in the Merged Areas,” highlighted UNDP Pakistan Resident Representative Mr Knut Ostby while speaking during the event. “The Policing Plans will guide the trajectory for a better policing system that is responsive to the needs of local communities. In addition to this, the infrastructure support to build new police stations and training former Levies and Khasadars who were recently integrated into KP Police will complement and add value to this crucial transition phase in the Merged Areas.”

The initiative also includes infrastructure development support to build five new police stations in districts Bajaur, Mohmand, North Waziristan and Kurram, and train 278 former Levies and Khasadars who were recently integrated into the KP Police.

This is being implemented under UNDP’s Strengthening Rule of Law Programme, which supports both supply and demand sides of the rule of law, justice, and security sector by strengthening institutional capacity, and citizen rights, and by deepening the ongoing efforts to secure peace and stability.