The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police has announced its intention to take strict action against individuals who facilitated and aided the accused involved in the acts of vandalism and arson that occurred on May 9 and 10. This decision follows the identification of over 200 accomplices by KP Caretaker Information Minister, Barrister Feroz Jamal.

Speaking to the media, Barrister Feroz Jamal revealed that several leaders of the ex-ruling party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in KP, are also wanted by the government. The government is determined to apprehend all those responsible for the violent incidents, including those who provided shelter to the accused, regardless of their location within the province.

According to officials from the caretaker provincial government, the identified facilitators number over 200 and hail from various regions of KP. The KP Police, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, is diligently collecting information on these facilitators.

To ensure effective identification and subsequent action, a special committee comprising officials from the police and other law enforcement agencies has been established. This committee will oversee the investigation of the facilitators and address other pertinent matters, regularly reporting to the provincial government. The police, with the support of other agencies and the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), have gathered comprehensive data on numerous facilitators.

The police officials emphasized that legal measures will be taken against the facilitators who aided the accused involved in the vandalism and arson attacks. Those who provided shelter to the accused will face charges under section 212 of the law. This decision was made due to the failure to apprehend the main perpetrators thus far.

A reliable source revealed that the facilitators have been identified, and initial arrests have been made with action taken against many of them. The police operations in response to the violent incidents on May 9 and 10 are ongoing. Over 2,800 individuals have been arrested across the province, with more than 500 accused being detained under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Act.

Notably, former members of the assembly and PTI party leaders in KP, including Arbab-e-Jhandad, Liaquat, Shahid Khattak, and Meena Khan, have been among those arrested.

Concerning PTI leadership in KP, most of the leaders are currently in hiding, and the police have been conducting raids on their residences. Raids have been carried out against individuals such as Murad Saeed, Azam Swati, Momina Basit, Fazal Hakeem, Babar Saleem Hoti, and others, but due to their absence, no arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, the KP caretaker government has also resolved to take action against government employees involved in the violent incidents of May 9 and 10.

The provincial government has identified numerous officials from the Departments of Local Government, Education, Health, and other government institutions who were allegedly involved in the incidents. The number of implicated civil servants runs into the hundreds. The government is initiating disciplinary action against these employees based on the Disciplinary Rules of 2011. Several civil servants, including a Metropolitan employee, UET Kabal Swat’s Zahidullah, have already been arrested.

According to the latest data from various KP institutions, an additional 60 employees have been suspended, raising the total number of suspensions in KP, including Peshawar, to over 200. Among those suspended is the Assistant Controller of Examinations at Mardan University, Muhammad Ismail. Show cause notices have been issued to over 400 employees throughout the province, demanding a detailed explanation for their alleged involvement in the violent incidents.

The provincial government is committed to taking action against all individuals involved in the May 9 and 10 violent acts, including the facilitators who provided shelter to the accused.

