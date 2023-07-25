Anwar Khan

Two new cases of Congo virus have emerged in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). As confirmed by the spokesperson of Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC), 18-year-old Javed, a resident of Warsak, and 15-year-old Saadullah from Bannu have both fallen victim to the deadly virus.

With these recent cases, the total number of Congo virus patients in KP has reached 5, and they hail from different districts.

The HMC spokesperson mentioned that two individuals, who were previously affected by the Congo virus, have now been discharged from the hospital after recovering. As for the three current patients, they are being treated in the isolation ward at Hayatabad Medical Complex.

Medical experts explain that this virus is typically found in cattle, bulls, goats, buffaloes, camels, and ticks that adhere to their skin. The transmission to humans occurs through the bite of an infected insect.

Congo virus has been present in Pakistan for the past two decades, primarily transmitted from animals to humans.

The symptoms of an infected person may include high fever, back and muscle pain, neck pain, vomiting, nausea, sore throat, and red spots appearing on the body.

