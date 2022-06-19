Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stands second in the country with 24 percent implementation on the directives of the Justice Jillani Judgement about minorities in the province.

A press release by the Center for Social Justice said that in June 2014, the landmark Justice Jillani Judgement about Minorities was issued, wherein former Chief Justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani had issued seven directives to the federal and provincial governments for the protection of religious minorities in Pakistan.

The statement said that in the last eight years, there have been 28 follow-up hearings and 79 supplementary orders issued by the Supreme Court bench for compliance with the orders

CSJ figures showed that Sindh leds all the governments will 36 percent implementation followed by KP at 24 percent, federal government at 20 percent. Balochistan and Punjab were at the bottom of the chart with just 16percent implementation.

Peter Jacob, the Executive Director of the Center for Social Justice said the 22 percent progress in eight years meant that it will take more than three decades to fully implement this judgment.

He said that major reasons for lack of implementation were political unwillingness, the governance overlap and failure in Pakistan.

In addition to this, he said that the government had formed a task force for the implementation of the judgment but the TORs are such that it’s bound to fail.

Jacob said that a permanent body, the national council, was to be set up but this has been ignored by the government.