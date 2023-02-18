Ghulam Akbar Marwat

Wherever there is an incident of terrorism, someone involved is associated with Pakhtuns and Lakki Marwat.

Yesterday, three terrorists were killed in an attack on Karachi police office (KPO) in the heart of provincial metropolis of Karachi. According to initial reports, Kifayatullah, killed in retaliatory action, belonged to Wanda Ameer village of Lakki Marwat.

As per the sources, the police and security forces raided the house of terrorist Kifayatullah killed in the Karachi operation, which falls under the jurisdiction of Sadar police station of Lakki Marwat, his father and a brother were detained and interrogated.

During the investigation, they told the police and security forces that Kifayatullah was 22-23 years old, he was a trained fighter and would often visit Afghanistan to fight there, he was kept tied up in the house.

“He escaped five months ago, We thought that Kifayatullah had escaped to Afghanistan, after the Karachi Police Office attack, it was found that Kifayatullah was in Pakistan.’’ The detainees told the police.

According to police sources, the slain terrorist belonged to the Tipu gul group of the outlawed TTP, which is involved in attacks on the police, while Kifayatullah also carried out several attacks on the police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

It should be noted that yesterday (Friday) terrorists attacked the Karachi Police Office, located on Sharea Faisal, in which 4 people including 2 police officers and Rangers personnel were martyred while 3 terrorists were killed in retaliatory action.

According to the sources, the three terrorists who attacked the Karachi Police Office have been identified, the suicide bomber Zala Noor is from North Waziristan, Kifayatullah from Lakki Marwat while the third terrorist Majeed belongs to Datta Khel area of North Waziristan.

