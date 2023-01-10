D I Khan: To ensure tax compliance, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Authority (KPRA) on Tuesday sealed a textile mill in Dera Ismail Khan and issued warning notice to 5 hotels and restaurants, says a press released issued by the Authority.

On the directives of Additional Collector South Aftab Ahmed, a team of KPRA comprising Deputy Collector Saud Khan, Assistant Collector Akhtar Rasool, Audit Officer Wasif Rehman, Audit Officer Kamil Zada, Inspector Abdul Khaliq and DPO Wasim Ahmed sealed Tribal Textile Mills in Dera Ismail Khan over tax compliance issues.

The KPRA had served the textile mill’s management serval notices to withhold tax from service providers and pay it on time but they were not paying any attention to the notices following which the team of KPRA sealed the mills under the Section-62 of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sales Tax on Services Act 2022. The team also served warning notice to 5 hotels and restaurants in Dera Ismail Khan over tax compliance related issues.

“Our job is to make sure that every taxpayer is regularly and timely pay his/her due tax to KPRA. We urge taxpayers to pay their due tax on time to avoid such legal actions,” said Aftab Ahmed in his statement adding that no one will be allowed to evade tax and strict action will be taken against tax evaders.

