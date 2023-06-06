Islamabad: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan, in collaboration with the Government of Japan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Police, has inaugurated the first-ever Model Police Stations in the merged districts of Kalaya, Orakzai, and Ghalanai, Mohmand. This significant development aims to enhance access to justice services and provide a range of new facilities to better serve the people of these districts.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by representatives from UNDP Pakistan, the Government of Japan, and the KP Police, highlighting their collaborative efforts to establish these groundbreaking Model Police Stations in the merged districts.

The Model Police Stations are unique police centers in the merged districts, as they provide a range of new facilities to better serve the people of merged districts. Amongst others, these include a gender-responsive desk to address gender-based crimes reported to the police stations, a hall to convene joint community and police meetings, an investigation room, an office for station house officers (SHO), security posts, lodging facilities to accommodate 55 police personnel and separate holding rooms for men and women.

Mr. Akhtar Hayat Khan, the Inspector General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, expressed his delight at the inauguration of the Model Police Stations, which are the result of the collaboration between the KP Police, UNDP Pakistan, and the Government of Japan.

He emphasized that these stations exemplify the commitment to strengthen the rule of law and provide better services to the citizens of the merged districts. These facilities will enable the police to respond to the needs and grievances of the people in a timely and effective manner, setting an example for other police stations across the country.

In his address, H.E. WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, stressed the importance of supporting security and justice sector institutions to provide people-oriented and gender-responsive services, particularly in the post-merger districts of KP. He applauded the establishment of Model Police Stations as instrumental in maintaining the rule of law and building peaceful and just communities in the merged districts.

Ms. Aliona Niculita, Officer-In-Charge at UNDP Pakistan, highlighted the significance of Model Police Stations and the training provided to former Levies and Khasadars integrated into KP Police. These developments contribute to an improved formal policing and the justice system in the merged areas and promote inclusive and efficient access to justice and security services for women and marginalized groups.

Under the same project in 2022, the UNDP Pakistan Rule of Law Programme trained over 250 former Levies/Khasadar personnel who joined KP Police, focusing on providing professional and people-friendly police services.

Additionally, Policing Plans were developed and launched for the seven merged districts of KP, emphasizing people-centric, accountable, and responsive policing. Furthermore, three more Model Police Stations are planned to be established in Bajaur, North Waziristan, and Kurram, supporting the ongoing efforts to enhance security services in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The establishment of these Model Police Stations in the merged districts is part of UNDP Pakistan’s Rule of Law Programme, supported by the Government of Japan, which aims to strengthen security and justice sector governance in the country.

The introduction of these Model Police Stations marks a significant step toward improving law enforcement, enhancing access to justice, and creating a safer environment for the residents of the merged districts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

