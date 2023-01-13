Nabi Jan Orakzai

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine of the Khyber Teaching Hospital (LRH) is lying dysfunctional for past two years and large number of patients requiring scans is facing problems due to this.

In addition to this, it is also a source of inconvenience for those opting for the KTH’s institute based practice for checkups by paying to the senior doctors.

The MRI machine is out of order for past two years due to which those visiting hospitals are facing problems in getting scans for diagnosis. Those patients who avail the hospital’s private practice are sending to private laboratories for scans.

KTH data shows that about 2,500 patients visit the hospital to avail emergency service while 3,000 patients avail the outpatient department and another 800 approach for IBP facility. Currently 1,250 patients are admitted to hospitals from different parts of the province. Almost all the patients requiring MRI scans have to approach private laboratories at the cost of thousands of rupees.

Ruling Pakistan Tehrik Insaf (PTI) government in order to reform the province health sector enacted the Medical Teaching Institution Reforms Act 2015 which also allowed autonomy to the tertiary care hospitals. In addition to this, the same act also allowed for launching the IBP in the tertiary care hospitals to provide round the clock medical facilities to the patients under one roof. Besides, it was also aimed at making the hospitals financially independent and since the enactment of this legislation, 11 hospitals have been made MTIs.

Hameedullah, who came to visit KTH along with a female patient to get her checked for back pain, said that following the preliminary inquiry, the consultant asked them to get a MRI scan. However, he said that when he asked around, he was told that the hospital MRI machine was out of order and asked to go out for a scan. He said that there was only one private laboratory offering MRI scans which was overcharging the patients as compared to government hospital rates.

Hameed said that hospital administration has failed to provide all facilities to patients under one roof. He demanded that the provincial government and health department to restore the machine used for the IBP patients.

Engineers and technicians having expertise in installation of MRI machine said that even in case of availability of all required parts installation of MRI scanner takes 30 to 40 days as various parts have to be installed on particular days.

KTH spokesperson Sajjad when approached for comments said that old machine installed in the hospital from the Benevolent Fund proceeds have run out of order while hospital administration has decided to purchase new scanner in its place.

He said that Rs 400 million has been allocated for this purpose and a Helium free MRI machine has been purchased which will be put into operation in the next month.

Sajjad said this machine will be Pakistan first Helium free 1.5T MRI scanners and its machinery has arrived in Pakistan in December last year.

