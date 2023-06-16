Abdul Sattar

The provincial peace tournament of ‘Mukha’, the ancient traditional and cultural game of the Yousufzai tribe, concluded in Katlang Tehsil of Mardan District with a thrilling final. The Lachi Zaman team from Shamuzai village emerged victorious, securing the championship title.

The annual ‘Aman Mukha Tournament’ is a significant event organized in Tehsil Katlang, attracting teams from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and even Punjab. This year, a total of 21 teams participated in the Mukha tournament, representing districts such as Buner, Swabi, Haripur, Attock, and Mardan.

The final match witnessed an intense battle between Lachi Zaman Shamuzai Mardan and Siddiq Alam Shamuzai Mardan, with Lachi Zaman Shamuzai clinching victory with a remarkable lead of 5 points. Their exceptional performance secured them the coveted trophy of the annual Provincial Mukha (Archery) Tournament.

Also Read: Pakistani Officer Zaheer Ahmad Honored for Combating Human Trafficking

The Pak Kaya team from the Swabi district secured the third position, showcasing their prowess in the game. Tahirullah Shamuzai, a remarkable marksman, was recognized as the Man of the Tournament for his outstanding skills and contributions. Additionally, Wali Gill from Lachi Zaman Shamuzai was declared the Man of the Match in the final encounter.

The prestigious event was graced by the presence of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Sports and Culture and Youth Affairs, Matiullah Khan Marwat, as the chief guest. In his address, Special Assistant for Sports Matiullah Marwat emphasized the provincial government’s commitment to promoting and preserving the cultural and historical sports of the Pakhtun community.

He announced that Mukha would be included in the provincial sports calendar in the upcoming budget, ensuring the organization of provincial tournaments with the support and patronage of the government.

Matiullah Marwat highlighted the positive impact of sports on physical and mental development, urging the youth to actively engage in sports and positive activities. He emphasized the importance of providing ample opportunities for the youth to participate in sports, enabling them to steer clear of negative influences and addictions.

During the ceremony, the chief guest announced a generous grant of two lakh rupees for the organizing committee and presented a cash prize of Rs 10,000 to the Hamdard Welfare Organization.

The Provincial President of the Mukha Organization, Amjad Hussain Yousafzai, on behalf of the committee, awarded a cash prize of 20 thousand rupees to the victorious Lachi Zaman team, 15 thousand rupees to the second-placed Siddique Alam Shamozai team, and 10 thousand rupees to the Pak Kaya team from Swabi, securing the third position in the tournament.

Hits: 1