In response to the escalating tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, a peace rally recently convened in the historical market of Landi Kotal, situated in the Khyber district. Local body representatives, along with leaders from various social circles, orchestrated this event as a plea for de-escalation.

The peace rally embarked from Bacha Khan Chowk in Landi Kotal Bazar and culminated at the Press Club. Throughout the procession, participants fervently chanted slogans advocating peace. Their resounding cry was, “We want peace, we want peace.”

Addressing the rally, notable figures like Deputy Chairman of Landi Kotal Tehsil, Wali Muhammad Shinwari, Chairman Abdul Rauf Shinwari, and Aftab Shinwari emphasized the collective desire for peace in both Afghanistan and Pakistan. They urged the authorities of both nations to resolve their differences through constructive dialogue rather than conflict.

These leaders underscored their unequivocal rejection of war, reiterating their fervent desire for a harmonious coexistence. The recent border tensions, particularly the closure of the Torkham border following a firing incident, have adversely impacted thousands of individuals on both sides. Bilateral trade has been disrupted, and residents from the Bacha Mena area of Torkham have initiated evacuations due to heightened security concerns.

In light of these challenges, the speakers stressed that the closure of the border has trapped passengers and patients, engendering widespread anxiety among the populace of both nations. Consequently, they called upon the authorities of Pakistan and Afghanistan to seek peaceful negotiations and amicable solutions. They advocated for the swift reopening of the Torkham border for both pedestrian and commercial traffic, aiming to alleviate the predicaments faced by people on either side and enhance their quality of life.

It is important to note that an exchange of fire occurred on Wednesday between border forces at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border, resulting in casualties, including an Afghan driver and an official, according to official sources. The incident prompted the authorities to close the Torkham border for all commercial activities and traffic.

