Local government representatives on Monday took out a rally in Landikotal tehsil compound to protest provincial government failure to transfer funds and administrative powers to the local bodies.

The protesters walked from TMA office to the Levies Center gate and protesters at this occasion chanted slogans against the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Addressing the protesters at this occasion, Landikotal tehsil chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari and other speakers said that more than a year after the LG elections, KP government has not transferred any funds to elected councilors.

Besides, they said that the government has also failed to delegate powers to them.

The councilors demanded restoration of local bodies and provision of powers, funds, offices and other perks for tehsil chairman and other tiers of the LB system so that they could serve their electorate.

Mr Shinwari at this occasion said that LB representatives from all over the province will gather in Peshawar on November 24 to stage a sit-in which will continue till the acceptance of their demands.

At this occasion, Jamaat Islami leaders Syed Muqtadir Shah Afridi, Zar Noor Afridi and other elders were also present.

Mr Shinwari and other councilors at this occasion also presented their charter of demands to the Assistant Commissioner Landikotal Arshad Ali Mohmand.

