Muhammad Faheem

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan visited many areas of provincial capital on the night of last Friday after a downpour hit the city.

Even Mr Khan’s security detail was not with him as drove through the Peshawar including Kohat Road, GT Road, Ring Road, Dalazak Road, University Road and other areas of the city. Mr Khan while expressing his annoyance over drainage and sanitation arrangements also directed the Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) and other relevant agencies to take emergency steps to improve the situation.

He said in case of failure to take remedial measures, strict action will be taken against responsible.

Similarly, the chief minister while taking notice of absence of traffic cops in different parts of the city and a traffic jam at the Kohat Road directed the chief traffic officer to submit a report. He also directed for deputation of more cops to man main thoroughfares to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Peshawar’s never ending traffic woes

Since the construction of Peshawar BRT, city’s traffic has been in a bad shape and traffic jams have turned into a routine for residents. City’s is routinely facing massive traffic congestion on Monday, Tuesday and Friday and often a protest in any part of the city, causes citywide traffic gridlock.

Earlier last Saturday, chief minister had expressed his displeasure over absence of traffic personnel from Kohat Road during his visit of the city. Since the visit being Saturday, city’s traffic was in control; however, the absence of traffic wardens during duty hours exposed the traffic police claims regarding improvement in traffic arrangements.

Besides, illegal rickshaw stands on roadsides and taxi stands, which are operating without any scrutiny, are also adding to the city’s traffic woes.

Insufficient drainage of city

WSSP is under criticism for past many months as large areas are inundated in rain while chief minister Mahmood Khan’s visit also added to this criticism.

Last week, rain water accumulated in many parts of the city after rain and the chief minister’s saw the situation during his visit and criticized the WSSSP performance.

Mr Khan expressed his displeasure over absence of drainage facilities in many parts of the city. The company with an annual budget of Rs 4 billion, landed into severe criticism after Mr Khan’s visit.

Before, this visit, employees and opposition parties were already criticizing the company, while the chief minister’s visit has also added to its intensity.

Similarly, besides WSSP, other relevant agencies are also responsible for drainage and sanitation in the city. Cantonment Board Peshawar is responsible for sanitation on Khyber Road, Peshawar Development Authority for Hayatabad, tehsil municipal administration for Ring Road while Chamkani, Pishtakhara and Badaber and other rural parts of the city fall in the jurisdiction of other relevant TMAs.

Hits: 37