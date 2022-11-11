Unidentified attackers shot dead Levies Force captain in Mastalkhel area of Shakas locality of Jamrdu tehsil of Khyber.

Local police identified the official as captain Sharbat Khan, who was killed when unknown attackers opened fire on him late on Thursday.

Police said that the deceased was staying with his relatives in the area after work in Levies Center. Slain official’s body was shifted to his home and his funeral prayers were offered on Friday.

Separately, three persons including a father and son were critically wounded when masked armed men riding a bike opened fire on them on GT Road in Risalpur area of Nowshera.

Police said that the father and son were on their way to a local court in connection with a hearing.

Besides, police said that firing was result of old enmity.

