A list of 24 people who were killed in military operation to clear the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) compound in Bannu district which was taken over the militants last Sunday has surfaced.

Sources said that the bodies have not been handed over to their heirs. The list of the slain militants which is with the Tribal News Network (TNN) shows Tehrik Taliban Pakistan (TTP) commander Zarrar was also among the slain.

The details showed there 13 of the slain belonged to Bannu, four from North Waziristan and five others from Lakki Marwat.

The list identified the slain as Ibrahim alias Zarrar, Salman, Alamzeb, Tahir, Qayyum, Amanullah, Noor, Azizur Rehman, Shabeel Ahmed, Mustafa, Abu Bakar, Junaid, Sahibazda, Zahid, Sabir, Adnan, Junaid, Farooq, Akbar, Muhammad Munir, Muhammad Arif, Dilawar and Shadman.

