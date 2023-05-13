Rehan Muhammad

Seema is a second-year student in Peshawar, Pakistan. Due to financial difficulties, she works for three hours at a beauty parlor near her home after college. Her father’s income barely covers household expenses, and when Seema needs money for school, her parents can’t afford it. Despite this, Seema is determined to continue her studies and support her family financially. By working at the beauty parlor, she can achieve both of these goals.

For the past fifteen years, Benazir Shaikh has been running the same beauty parlor in Peshawar. She provides free skills training to women, helping them become economically stable.

Many women in Pakistan are unable to afford fees for training in beauty, sewing, embroidery, or other skills. However, at Benazir’s beauty parlor, women can learn these skills for free. The parlor is registered with the Technical Board, the Security Exchange, and the Chamber of Commerce. Women who complete the training receive authentic credentials, making it easier for them to find better jobs in the future.

Haseena, a school-aged girl who was unable to study due to poverty, also attends the parlor for training. Her parents had not allowed her to take training outside of the home, but after seeing the facilities at the parlor, they gave their permission.

Pakistan is currently experiencing an economic crisis, with inflation and unemployment affecting many people. According to a World Bank report, nearly four million Pakistanis have fallen below the poverty line this year, and the future of the country is uncertain. The report predicts only 0.4% economic growth this year and estimates 2% growth next year. In addition, inflation rates are high, with a 29.5% inflation rate predicted for this fiscal year and an 18.5% rate predicted for next year.

In these difficult economic conditions, many people are struggling to make ends meet. Benazir Sheikh is working to empower women in these inflationary conditions by teaching them skills such as sewing, embroidery, cooking, and beautification. By providing women with all the necessary facilities under one roof, Benazir is helping them to gain economic stability. Many women have enrolled in her training program, and after a thorough investigation, they are given opportunities to learn.

Kainat Hameed Khan, a manager at the beauty parlor, believes that the lack of economic opportunities for women in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a significant problem. By facilitating small businesses like beauty parlors, she hopes to create a ray of hope for women who are struggling financially.

There are currently eight hundred women registered with the Women’s Chamber of Commerce in Peshawar who are working in their homes or in other commercial places. However, this number is very low, mainly due to a lack of awareness among women. The Chamber provides different levels of facilities to registered women to help them achieve financial stability.

