In the district of Mansehra, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a heartwarming event unfolded as 95-year-old Muhammad Zakaria entered into a second marriage, with the blessings of his children.

Muhammad Zakaria, a resident of Pakhwal Chowk in Mansehra, lost his first wife in 2011. He is a successful businessman dealing in crops and seeds.

Despite having 7 sons, 5 daughters, numerous grandchildren, and great-grandchildren from his first marriage, he had felt a deep sense of loneliness for many years after the passing of his beloved wife.

Years ago, Muhammad Zakaria had expressed his wish for a second marriage to his children. However, at that time, his children were reluctant and opposed the idea. Nonetheless, the desire for companionship persisted in Muhammad Zakaria’s heart.

Finally, his long-awaited wish was fulfilled when his youngest son, understanding his father’s yearning for companionship, took the initiative to find a suitable bride for him. The chosen bride, like Muhammad Zakaria, is also a widow.

The joyous occasion of the elderly couple’s wedding took place at a hall in Mansehra. As he signed the marriage certificate, the radiant smile on his face was a testament to the newfound happiness in his life.

