PESHAWAR: A few months ago, 42-year-old Muhammad Anwar, a resident of Warsak Road, Shahi Bala, faced a distressing situation when his wife, Ambreen, complained of pain. After consulting a doctor, they received devastating news – both of Ambreen’s kidneys had failed, and she urgently needed a kidney transplant to survive.

Ambreen, a mother of three, was advised by the nephrologist to undergo dialysis immediately. However, Muhammad Anwar was determined to save his wife’s life and volunteered to donate one of his kidneys to her. After undergoing all the necessary tests, it was confirmed that his kidney was a match for Ambreen.

In a conversation with TNN, Muhammad Anwar shared that his decision to donate a kidney to his wife was met with disapproval from his mother and relatives. They were concerned about why he would risk his life for his wife when God forbid, something could happen to her, and he could find another spouse.

Despite the opposition, Anwar firmly stated that he wanted to see Ambreen alive for the sake of their children, and he was willing to go to any lengths to help her.

On the other hand, Ambreen, who undergoes dialysis at Lady Reading Hospital every Thursday, is grateful and optimistic about her husband’s decision. She expressed her happiness, stating that her kidney transplant operation is scheduled for the first of August, and she is hopeful of a successful recovery. Ambreen looks forward to leading a fulfilling life like any other normal person after the procedure.

The Success of Kidney Transplantation

According to Humaira Bukhari, Assistant Professor at the Department of Nephrology in Lady Reading Hospital, kidney transplantation is a highly successful procedure that can save patients with failing kidneys, provided a healthy kidney from a compatible donor is available.

In a conversation with TNN, Dr. Humaira Bukhari explained that potential kidney donors, whether living or deceased, have to undergo various medical tests to ensure the suitability of the organ.

When asked about potential kidney donors, Dr. Humaira stated that two types of people can donate their kidneys. The first category comprises living individuals who are healthy and can be siblings, relatives, or any compatible donor. The second category includes donors who wish to donate their kidneys after death or individuals who are on a ventilator with a slim chance of survival but have healthy kidneys.

In both cases, a proper matching process is crucial, and both the donor and the recipient have to undergo specific testing stages.

Dr. Humaira emphasized that kidney transplantation is a highly effective treatment that can save the patient’s life, and donors can lead a healthy life with just one kidney. In contrast, dialysis is not a permanent solution and does not ensure the patient’s survival.

Regarding the vital role of kidneys in the human body, Assistant Professor Humaira Bukhari explained that kidneys play a crucial role in filtering waste materials and excess fluids from the blood, eliminating them from the body through urine. Additionally, the kidneys regulate blood pressure, electrolyte balance, and pH levels, while also aiding in the removal of toxins.

When kidney failure occurs, waste materials and fluids accumulate in the body, leading to complications such as high blood pressure, anemia, bone disorders, and other diseases.

Dr. Humaira noted that symptoms of kidney failure may include swelling in the legs, ankles, and hands, frequent urination, high blood pressure, breathing difficulties, fatigue, loss of appetite, and swollen eyes in the morning.

If an individual experiences these symptoms, Dr. Humaira advised immediate consultation with a nephrologist. While kidney transplantation is an expensive treatment, early intervention can lead to successful outcomes and alleviate the mentioned health issues.

