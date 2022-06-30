Ghulam Akbar Marwat

The lumpy skin disease is spreading in Lakki Marwat district and has killed around 100 cattle besides affecting 700 others.

Lakki Marwat locals prefer cow milk over buffalo due to area’s climatic condition which does not favors the buffaloes.

Maazullah Khan, a resident of Baghban locality of the Lakki city said he owned four cows. He said that he was very concerned over reports of rapid spread of lumpy skin disease, which was very dangerous for domestic animals.

He said that so far this virus has affected 700 animals in the district.

A veterinarian with the livestock department said that lumpy skin was a lethal illness and has been diagnosed about a century ago in Africa. Later lumpy skin cases were also reported from India, Sri Lanka and Indonesia as well.

About three months back lumpy skin cases were for the first time reported in Karachi. Infected with this virus, animals develop nodes all over their bodies, causing high fever and discomfort to the animals, often leading to their death.

The virus usually affects cow and calves and does not spread to human. Besides, milk and meat of the infected animals could be used.

Director livestock Lakki Marwat Dr Jehanzeb Khan Dawar told TNN that lumpy skin spreads from one to other animal. He said that infected animals become lethargic and develop fever, beside developing unsightly nodes all over their bodies.

He said that infected animals produce less milk. However, he said that there was no treatment available for the virus. Dr Dawar said that antibiotics, fever injections and vitamins can reduce its intensity.

He said there were over 200,000 cows. Dr Dawar said that 5750 animals have been vaccinated in the districts while 400 others have recovered from the virus while 350 others were being treated.

Dr Arifullah Khan, in charge of the civil veterinary hospital Lakki Marwat said that they had received 21 vials of injection which they used to vaccinate 500 animals.

Besides, he said that they have setup check-posts at the entrance and exit of the district to check livestock and sprayed anti-ticks spray on cattle.

Dr Khan said that ticks helped spread the lumpy skin and Congo virus. Besides, he said that anti-ticks were also being applied at the animal markets to keep them healthy ahead of Eidul Azha.

On the other hand, Dr Dawar said that to treat over 200,000 cows of district, they have asked the provincial livestock to provide 500 vials of vaccine.

He said that a vial could be used to vaccinate 25 castles.

However, he said that lumpy skin does not affect milk and meat of an animal.