Aftab Mohmand

In Peshawar’s Bhana Mari area, a horrifying incident unfolded as a man allegedly brutally murdered his wife and six-month-old child. The swift response of the police led to the immediate arrest of the accused.

According to the Bhana Mari police, late at night, Muhammad Ishaq, a resident of Gulabad in Bhana Mari, reported to the police station about a double murder. Upon reaching the location, the police discovered that a man named Mujeeb ur Rehman had mercilessly killed his wife, Haseena, and their six-month-old son, Mohammad Rehman, using a sharp knife.

The authorities wasted no time in apprehending the accused, as he was still present at the scene. It is believed that the main connection of the accused lies in Afghanistan, although he has been living in Peshawar with his family and relatives for many years.

The police revealed that the mental state of the accused is unstable, and a case has been registered against him based on the complaint filed by the victim’s brother, Muhammad Ishaq. Further investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Muhammad Ishaq, the brother of the deceased, shared with TNN that Mujeeb ur Rehman is his elder brother and cousin, and their entire family has resided in Gulabad, Bhana Mari, for the past four decades.

According to Muhammad Ishaq, the tragic incident occurred when the accused woke up late at night and was questioned by their father about his activities. In response, Mujeeb ur Rehman claimed that he was engaged in the night prayer known as Tahajjud.

Shockingly, after merely five minutes, he proceeded to brutally murder his wife and son. It is worth noting that Mujeeb ur Rehman used to work as a tailor and also drove a rickshaw in the area. His mental health deteriorated a year ago when his younger sister, Humaira, tragically lost her life in a car accident.

Concerned about his worsening condition, the family had been closely monitoring his actions. They confirm that there were no apparent domestic disputes or issues between the accused and his wife.

The couple had five children, including three sons and one daughter, who are now under the care of their uncles following this devastating incident.

