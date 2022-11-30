PESHAWAR: Anti-Terrorism Court Peshawar on Tuesday convicted a man of committing blasphemy and sentenced him to death besides imposing a fine of Rs 1.6 million and 21 years behind bars on other charges.

The convict identified as Sanaullah was arrested by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) following a complaint of him of uploading blasphemous content in a WhatsApp group. The complaint stated that convict hurt the sentiments of Muslim by this act.

The court sentenced the Sanaullah to death twice under section 295-C of Pakistan Penal Code, 10 years behind the bar under the 295-A, three years under 298-A, five years under section 7 of the Anti Terrorism Act and three years under Peca 2016. Besides, the court also fined him Rs 1.6 million.

The court in its verdict also directed the central jail authorities to sent a reference to the Peshawar High Court seeking approval for his execution.

