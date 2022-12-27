MARDAN: Police have arrested two accused on charges of murdering a transgender Muhammad Umair alias Lal.

SSP Investigation Mardan Sanaullah Khan told a press conference that the complainant Shahzad had reported to the Saddar police station about the murder of his brother on December 24.

He said that following investigations, local police have arrested two accused identified as Mumtaz and Iftikhar.

The officer said that both the accused have confessed murdering the transgender in initial investigations. Besides, he said that they have also recovered the weapon used in murder as well as the bike which they rode to target the transgender.

The officer said that the accused had an argument with the transgender some days back over her relationships and that was why they murdered him with a pistol.

He said that the police was investigating the incident.

