Mardan police has arrested three accuses on charges of murdering a transgender persons and injuring the other earlier last month.

Earlier on the night of March 26, unknown attackers had opened fire on vehicle carrying transgender persons near the Mardan Museum. The firing led to the death of the Coconut while Wara was injured.

SSP Operations Mardan Muhammad Qais told reporters police has traced the case and arrested three accused identified as Shah Zeb, Atif and Asadullah. He said that police also recovered the motorcycle used in the attack along with the weapon.

He said that the main accused Shah Zeb told police investigators that Coconout had registered a case against him in 2019 in City Police Station, which dishonored his family.

The accused said that due to this grudge he decided to get the Coconut killed and for this purpose paid his friends Rs 95,000. “They opened fire on Coconut vehicle killing her on the night of March 26,” he said.

On the other hand, the same accused have hurled a hand grenade on a transgender person’s accommodation, a day before the killing of the Coconut. Mardan City police station has registered FIR against the accused for the hand grenade attack.