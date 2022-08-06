Mardan police has arrested six of its personnel for kidnapping a trade and demanding Rs 20 million in ransom for his release.

The detained personnel belonged to the police’s Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) and they have been booked for kidnapping for ransom.

Some days back, NET personnel abducted a Saudi Arabia returned businessman Wahab Khan from Sheikh Maltoon Town area of the district and shifted him to undisclosed location. The cops demanded Rs 20 million for his release from his brother Haji Rafiq.

Haji Rafiq said that he told the kidnappers to transfer the money on his abducted brother’s ATM card. However, when the kidnappers took the abducted trader to the ATM, he made a hue and cry, forcing the abductors to flee.

The bank guards later rescued the abducted trader.

CCTV footage from the bank showed that cops receiving money from the trader inside the ATM booth.

Mardan police, reportedly, hushed up the case initially to protect the cops; however, registered an FIR after the case was reported in the media.

Sheikh Maltoon police has registered FIR against sub inspector Abdul Baseer and constables including Sabir Ali, Waseem Abbas, Raj Wali, Jalal and Arif and arrested them.

