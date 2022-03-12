Mardan Sports Complex’s administrator has banned the women’s outdoor sporting activities following a protest of the local religious clerics.

The decision was made following a protest of the religious clerics who threatened retaliatory steps if women sporting activities were not stopped.

The clerics staged a demonstration and went to the sports complex to meet the district sports officer Jamshid Baloch. However, office superintendent Noorul Wahid met the protesters in the absence of DSO.

Following the negotiations, the officials provided written guarantees to the protesters that women will not take part in sporting activities in the complex. Besides, in case of indoor events, only staff of the complex will be allowed to enter the venue. Earlier Mardan Press Club had cancelled a working women’s event following protest of Jamait Ulema-e- Pakistan and traders association.

On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner Mardan Habibullah Arif told TNN that there was no ban on women sporting activities in the district. He said that they have identified the protesters and legal action will be taken against them.

DC Arif said that women under 21 sporting activities will continue in the district like other parts of the province. “We will not tolerate any hindrance in sporting activities,”he said.

He said that they will also ensure full purdah for the participating women.