In a concerted effort to address the issue of illegally residing foreigners, 577 families, comprising a total of 3605 individuals, completed their repatriation to Afghanistan via the Torkham border on the 10th day after the stipulated deadline.

Official sources report that, until late at night, the returnees, including 261 families registered in the NADRA mobile van at the Landi Kotal entry holding point camp and 316 families with special permits, made their way back to Afghanistan. Notably, 206 Afghan citizens were deported during this process.

The Al-Khidmat Foundation, alongside other philanthropic organizations, played a pivotal role by providing essential items such as food, blankets, medicine, shoes, and sheets to Afghan citizens at the holding point camp in Tehsil Landi Kotal of Khyber District, located next to Hamza Baba’s shrine. Subsequently, Afghan families were transported to Afghanistan via the Torkham border using flying coaches, under the special security arrangement by local policemen from Landi Kotal.

Official statistics reveal that a significant number of people, including men, women, and children—totaling 2 lakh—have returned to Afghanistan through the Torkham border over the 40 days from October 1 to November 10.

It’s crucial to note that the ongoing operation initiated on Monday targets foreigners residing illegally in Pakistan. Law enforcement agencies have identified illegal residents, who will first be held at a designated point before deportation.

The deadline for these foreigners to leave Pakistan lapsed on November 1. Afghan citizens staying illegally are allowed to enter Afghanistan through the Torkham border after proper registration at Khyber’s Landi Kotal entry point.