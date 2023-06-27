Peshawar: EPI (Expanded Programme on Immunization) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has launched a measles vaccination campaign in 135 union councils across 14 districts of the province. The campaign aims to vaccinate 896,000 children aged between 6 months and 5 years against measles.

Tragically, there have been 22 reported deaths due to measles in the relevant districts. Samples were sent to the National Institute of Health in Islamabad for further investigation, and the results confirmed 13 positive cases of measles. The remaining cases were attributed to other diseases.

In response to these findings, EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa swiftly took action. Over the past 9 days, 762,711 children in districts including DI Khan, Charsadda, North Waziristan, Bajaur, Peshawar, Hangu, Kohat, Mardan, Karak, Dir Lower, Dir Upper, Haripur, Nowshera, and Tank have been vaccinated against measles. Among these children, there are 376,343 boys and 386,368 girls.

The Director of EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa highlighted the importance of these vaccination efforts. With 1,844 primary health centers across the province, EPI Khyber Pakhtunkhwa conducts various special campaigns each year to ensure that measles vaccines reach all unvaccinated children.

The director expressed concern over the 13 children who tested positive for measles, as their parents had refused vaccination or failed to get their children vaccinated during the scheduled vaccination period. The director urged all parents to vaccinate their children against 12 dangerous diseases and emphasized the significance of cooperation for a healthy future.

It is crucial to understand that parents who refuse vaccination not only endanger their own children but also pose a risk to the health of children in their neighborhood and their own relatives.

