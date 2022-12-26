Nasir Zada

Farmanullah, 28 belongs to Wari area of Upper Dir district and he saved lives of five members of family during floods in August this year.

He told TNN that when he learnt about stranded people in floods, he used communal cot used to carry death as lift to carry the stranded person to safety and saved lives of five members of the family.

Farman said that when River Panjkora water started to rise during the floods, it threatened the houses located by the river in Wari area. “I rushed to the area and saved five stranded persons,” he said.

He said that there was also a woman among the stranded people and they did not wanted the women to cross the river in makeshift lift before other people. “I assured the family and shifted the women to safe site while ensuring her purdah,” he said.

He said that it was a difficult time as everyone was trying to save his own life. “But I do not have a speck of fear in my mind and only kept thinking about serving humanity,” he said.

Farman said that initially he felt some trepidation over the surging waves but it was gone soon and he ended up saving the lives of the stranded persons.

He said that they also made announcements from mosques to keep the pubic away from the harm’s way. In addition to this, they also rushed to the help those in distress instead of waiting for others.

Farman and other volunteers stood besides the authorities during those testing time and helped the flood affected persons.

Following the floods, Farman and 315 other volunteers were honored in a function in the Upper Dir and were given away shields. Al-Khidmat Foundation Upper Dir president Akramullah said that people should save their lives in natural disasters and also help saving others lives.

He said that they were going to training people for this purpose. In addition to this, the foundation was also setting up a disaster centers in Upper Dir. “We will train interested people about disasters preparedness and will continue to hold events to encourage volunteers.

District administration figures show that 11 persons including five school children were killed due to floods in Dir Upper.

Flood affectees of the district said that Al-Khidmat Foundation helped them and services of these volunteers should be appreciated and encouraged.

