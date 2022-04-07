Shah Zeb Afridi

Naqash Bhatti is the first minority cabinet members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lecturers Association.

He wants to a role model for all youths including minority youths. Mr Bhatti, a Christian from Peshawar studied at the Edwardes College Peshawar, from where he received his MBA.

He was selected as lecturer in 2014 and promoted to assistant professor position in 2021.

Mr Bhatti told TNN that he belonged to an educated family. “My father was a radiologist and he always tried to give us good education,” he said. He said that it was his father’s hard work and focus was the main reason behind his success. “Even the educational institution from where I have studied had very good environment,” he said.

He said that his experience of studying in schools with Muslims was very good and rarely discriminated against.

Mr Bhatti said there were 33 commerce colleges all over the province with 700 teaching staff.

“These 700 teachers from all 33 colleges voted in the elections for the association and elected them as their representatives,” he said. He said that being elected as the first minority member of the cabinet was a source of great pleasure for him.

He said that the KP fared better in terms of religious harmony and there was harmony and love among the people. “KP people show great tolerance as compared to other places,” he said.

He said that even his election was also testimony to the tolerance and religious harmony among the people of the province.

Talking about his goals, he said that he wanted to be a role model for youth. “If I can do this they can also do so,” he said.

Mr Bhatti said that today’s youth was very talented and there were great opportunities for them. “Education and awareness can enable youth their role in the development of the country,” he said.