In the Upper South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, militants orchestrated an assault on a security forces convoy, resulting in the tragic martyrdom of six security personnel. In the ensuing response, four militants were neutralized.

As per the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), a fierce exchange of gunfire erupted between security forces and terrorists within the vicinity of the Asman Manza area in South Waziristan.

ISPR conveyed that six valiant soldiers lost their lives on the scene, with an additional four sustaining injuries during the intense confrontation.

The military’s spokesperson revealed that Pakistan Army troops adeptly pinpointed the hideouts of the assailants, leading to the elimination of four militants, while two others were injured. A comprehensive clearance operation is underway to eradicate any remaining terrorists within the vicinity.

ISPR emphasized that the Pakistan Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism. The sacrifices made by our courageous soldiers serve as a resolute testament to this unwavering determination.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) has accepted responsibility for the attack through an official statement.

