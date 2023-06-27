Today, millions of Hajj pilgrims will gather in the Arafat plains to observe Waquf e Arafah (the main ritual of Hajj). The Saudi authorities have completed all the necessary preparations to welcome the pilgrims in Arafat. Pilgrim convoys have been arriving in Mina since Monday and Tuesday nights.

During their stay in Arafat, pilgrims will offer Zuhr and Asr prayers together, led by one Adhan and two Iqamas, and will remain in a standing or sitting position until sunset. After sunset, the caravans of pilgrims will proceed to Muzdalifah, where they will collect pebbles for the ritual of Rami al-Jamarat (stoning of the devil) and spend the night there. They will depart for Mina after the Fajr prayer.

Prior to that, on the 8th of Dhul-Hajj, known as Yawm al-Tarwiyah (the Day of Quenching Thirst), the pilgrims stayed in tents in Mina and then moved to Arafat after performing the five daily prayers.

The Hajj sermon will be delivered by Sheikh Dr. Yusuf bin Saeed, and pilgrims will listen to the special Hajj sermon at the Nimrah Mosque in Arafat, followed by the offering of Zuhr and Asr prayers.

Throughout the day, pilgrims will engage in remembrance of Allah and offer special prayers. At sunset, they will proceed to Muzdalifah, where they will combine Maghrib and Isha prayers. In Muzdalifah, the pilgrims will spend the night under the open sky and collect pebbles for the stoning of the devil.

On the morning of the 10th of Dhul-Hijj, after offering the Fajr prayer, the pilgrims will return to Mina, from where they will proceed to Jamarat for Rami (throwing pebbles at Satan). After completing the ritual, the pilgrims will perform sacrifices in the way of Allah, and then they will remove their Ihrams, marking the conclusion of their Hajj journey.

