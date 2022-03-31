Minority community members living in the merged districts though have been allowed to make domiciles; however, they are facing huge problems due to NOC condition required for the purpose.

N Masih, a resident of Bajaur district was when asked for the NOC by the district administration in order to get the domicile. When Mr Masih approached the Peshawar district administration, after he bribed a clerk about Rs 10,000 for issuing him a NOC.

“The officials kept delaying my NOC till I paid them the bribe,” he said.

Jamil Bismal, president of Bajaur district Minority Association and a Hindu, who has been living in the district for more than a decade, said that the district administration has helped them in getting NOCs. However, he said that those who have shifted from Bajaur to other districts of the province including Peshawar receive NOCs with the great difficulty.

Mr Bismal said that Peshawar district administration particularly very difficult to deal with while getting an NOC. He said that due to this reason many of the Bajaur’s minority residents were facing troubles in getting domiciles.

On the other hand, minority members who had received their domiciles were issued with the NOCs. However, many were still without domiciles and facing problems in applying for jobs.

There are 160 minority community members were living in Bajaur district and most of them were residing Civil Colony Khar and DHQ hospital Khar for past many decades in connection with their employment.

On the other hand, a Bajaur district administration official said that the minority community living in district has performed tremendous services and their issues will be resolved on priority basis.