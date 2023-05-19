Peshawar: In a stunning turn of events, a man who was mistakenly pronounced dead in Bara Zulfikar Ghari, and later buried in Peshawar, has miraculously returned home alive, transforming mourning into jubilation. The incident has left both the family and the guests who came to offer condolences astonished by the unexpected twist.

The extraordinary saga began when news of a man’s death in Bara Karigar Ghari spread like wildfire on social media. Prompted by the resemblance, some family members from Musazai village in Peshawar rushed to Bara police station, where they positively identified the deceased as Samiullah, son of Lal Gul Mohalla Atkun Musazai, and claimed the body as their missing brother.

Acting upon the identification, the police handed over the body to the relieved relatives. Following the necessary procedures, a formal burial took place at Qalandar Baba Cemetery in Musa Zai, accompanied by funeral prayers, yesterday at 11:00 am.

The atmosphere was filled with condolences until an unexpected turn of events unfolded, reversing grief into overwhelming joy: the presumed dead brother arrived home safely.

The sight of their beloved family member, alive and well, left the relatives in a state of uncontainable happiness. The guests and well-wishers who had gathered to offer their condolences could hardly believe their eyes, witnessing this miraculous reunion. Instead of offering condolences, congratulations and expressions of relief resonated throughout the gathering.

News of this extraordinary incident quickly spread throughout the village, prompting those who had attended the funeral to return and join in the celebration. It was then realized that a grave mistake had occurred in identifying the deceased; the body buried was not that of their brother but of another person who bore a striking resemblance.

This unforeseen turn of events has not only brought immense joy to the family but has also left the community in awe of the mysterious twists of fate. The remarkable story serves as a reminder of the unpredictability of life and the enduring power of hope even in the face of profound loss.

