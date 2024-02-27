In a significant move, the Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to prohibit the use of mobile phones in schools, aiming to curb distractions during classroom hours.

The directive conveyed through a letter to education officers across all districts, emphasizes the negative impact of mobile phone usage on students’ studies. Notably, teachers are also included in the ban, restricting their use of mobile phones while in the classroom.

The directive outlines a protocol where school heads will collect mobile phones from all staff in the morning, emphasizing the use of PTCL landlines or direct contact with the school head in case of emergencies. Staff members are permitted to use their mobile phones only during free hours, and explicit permission from school heads is required for capturing pictures or videos.

Jamila Shaheen, Vice President of All Primary Teachers Association, expressed approval for the decision, highlighting the need for school heads to facilitate communication between teachers and their families during emergencies. She suggested leveraging social media platforms responsibly, such as creating WhatsApp groups including a family member for each teacher.

Shaheen acknowledged the prevailing age of social media and emphasized that school administrators should adapt by responsibly managing breaks and ensuring teachers’ commitment to their responsibilities.

Educationist Dr. Yasin Iqbal, former dean of Peshawar University, supported the mobile phone ban during school hours. He proposed a system where teachers surrender their mobile phones to the headmaster or principal before class hours, allowing urgent communication through school administration if needed.

Dr. Yasin Iqbal stressed that, even in educational institutions up to matriculation, students should not carry mobile phones as their primary focus should be on education. Addressing potential issues between parents and school management, he encouraged direct coordination and communication. The move is seen as a positive step to enhance the educational environment by curbing unnecessary mobile phone usage among both students and administrative staff.