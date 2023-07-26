Anwar Khan

During the observance of Muharram, mobile phone services will be suspended in 14 sensitive districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Similar to other provinces in the country, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to halt mobile services in several districts on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. The Interior Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has informed relevant institutions to implement the service suspension in these 14 districts.

According to sources from the Interior Department, mobile signals will be closed from 8:00 am to 9:00 pm on the 9th of Muharram in specific areas including Peshawar Sadar, inner city, Pishtakhara, Nothia, Hasan Garhi, Tehkal, and Pachgi Roads. On the 10th of Muharram, mobile services will be suspended from 8 am to 12 pm in Peshawar’s inner city and Wadpagga.

Similarly, in Mardan City, mobile service will be closed from 8 am to 10 pm on the 10th of Muharram. In Nowshera Cantt, the signals will be closed on both the 9th and 10th of Muharram.

Also Read: KP Govt Announces Rs. 1 Million Compensation for Rain and Landslide Victims

In Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Haripur, mobile services will be suspended around Imambargahs and procession routes starting at 7 pm on the 9th and 10th of Muharram. In the southern districts of Kohat City, Shahpur, Mohammadzai, and Sherkot, mobile signals will be shut down from the morning until the end of the processions on the 9th, 10th, and 11th of Muharram.

Additionally, in Hangu, Kurram, Orakzai, Bannu City, and Lakki Marwat, mobile services will be closed in sensitive areas during the 9th and 10th of Muharram. In sensitive regions of DI Khan, tehsils of Paharpur, Kolachi, and Paroa, cities in district Tank, and Norang, mobile signals will also remain off.

Due to concerns about law and order, police and other security agencies have been deployed in all sensitive areas, as well as around shrines and processions in Imambargahs. To ensure enhanced security measures, CCTV cameras have been installed to closely monitor all major processions.

Hits: 1