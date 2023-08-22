The Meteorological Department has alerted to the likelihood of additional monsoon showers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from tomorrow until August 27.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued notifications to all district administrations, urging heightened vigilance. With the anticipation of heavy rainfall and gusts of wind, district authorities have been instructed to implement precautionary measures. Elevated regions in the province face potential landslide hazards, while the expected rains are anticipated to alleviate the ongoing heatwave.

In a recent announcement, it has been highlighted that the regions of Swat, Kohistan, Buner, Swabi, Chitral, Mansehra, Shangla, Dir, Abbottabad, Mardan, and Torghar may experience intensified river flows due to the heavy rainfall. Concurrently, concerns loom over the possibility of urban flooding in low-lying areas as a result of the anticipated rain.

The Director General of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has conveyed directives to the district administration to ensure the availability of essential heavy machinery and to closely monitor drainage systems. Precautionary guidelines have been issued, advising the public to distance themselves from power lines, unstable structures, dilapidated buildings, and large signboards during stormy conditions.

Moreover, the notice underscores the importance of weather awareness for both tourists and local inhabitants residing in elevated and sensitive areas. It recommends the dissemination of district administration messages in local languages within these susceptible districts. Furthermore, in the event of emergencies, all relevant agencies are urged to maintain road connectivity and provide alternative routes for traffic diversion in case of road closures.

PDMA has stressed the necessity of pre-emptive alerts for travelers on both provincial and national highways traversing sensitive regions. Authorities are urged to promptly guide people to secure waiting areas. In such times, the seamless availability of emergency services should be ensured. The guidance also extends to tourists, with special emphasis on staying informed about weather conditions and taking heightened precautions while traveling.

