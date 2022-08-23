Muhammad Faheem

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has confirmed 820 and 1315 injuries during the monsoon rains since mid June this year.

The rains have caused havoc in Balochistan besides badly battering Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab and Sindh.

Highest number of 231 people were killed in Sindh, 225 in Balochistan, 166 in KP, 151 in Punjab, 37 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, nine in Gilgit Baltistan and one in Islamabad. Besides, among the dead were 338 males, 178 women and 304 children.

Similarly, 654 males, 331 women and 330 children were among the injured.

Besides, the floods and rains have also hit the infrastructure and livestock. Figures showed that 504,321 cattle also perished during the monsoon and about 500,000 cattle died in Balochistan alone. In addition to this, 319,450 buildings were also affected. About 95350 were completely destroyed while 224, 100 were partially destroyed.

The rain also washed 2135 kilomters long roads in Sindh, 710 kilometers in Balochistan, 33 kilometers in Punajb and seven kilometers in Punjab. In addition to this, 129 bridges and 50 shops were also lost to the floods.

Over 2.2 million were directly affected due to the floods in 116 districts across the country including 34 districts of Balochistan, 33 in KP, 17 in 17, 16 in Punjab, 10 in AJK and six in GB.

Currently 56681 were staying in relief camps setup by authorities throughout the country.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa situation

In KP, Dera Ismail Khan, Lower Chitral, Nowshera, Charsadda and Khyber were the worst affected districts. KP health department has arranged 37 medical camps in these districts to treat the communicable diseases.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has also announced 37 billion packages to help the flood affectees across the country. District administration in Chitral, Dera Ismail Khan, Tank, Dir and other districts have said that the damages caused by floods amount to billions of rupees.

Upper and Lower Chitral are said to be worst affected areas and local leaders have demanded government for Rs 5 billion package for rehabilitation.

They said that floods have affected tens of hundreds of people in both districts. Besides, six people were also killed in Gorin Gol area of Shishikoh some days back.

They said that floods have destroyed roads and other infrastructure in both districts.

In Upper Chitral, Harchin, Mastuj, Booni, Torkhow, Mulkhow, Reshun of Upper Chitral were also badly affected due to the floods.

Similarly, KP government has provided over 1440 tent, 5003 blankets, 653 mosquito nets, 818 food packages and other relief items in the flood affected areas.

In addition to this, government organizations were carrying relief activities in the flood affected areas of the province round the clock.

