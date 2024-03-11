Anticipation fills the air as the moon of Ramadan is expected to grace the skies of Pakistan today. The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee is convening in Peshawar for a crucial meeting to officially announce the moon’s sighting. Simultaneously, Zonal and District Hilal Committees will gather in their respective locations.

Chairman Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad is set to preside over the central committee meeting, where the decision regarding the moon’s sighting will be disclosed. The venue for this significant event is the Awqaf Hall on Charsadda Road.

Concurrently, the local Ruet-e-Hilal Committee will assemble at Qasim Ali Khan Mosque, under the chairmanship of Mufti Shahabuddin Popalzai.

Saudi Arabia and Gulf countries mark today as the first day of fasting, with Masjid al-Haram witnessing the commencement of Taraweeh prayers. However, the Muslim community in Britain experiences a division, as some observe their initial fast today, while others opt for tomorrow.

In the United States and Canada, centers adhering to the fixed Muslim calendar begin fasting today. Conversely, countries in the Southeast Asian region, including Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and others, will observe the first fast on Tuesday, highlighting the global differences in Ramadan start dates, reflecting the lack of unity among Muslims locally and globally.